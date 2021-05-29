Prayer: Protection From The Enemy
Thank You for being our refuge. Thank You for being our security. Thank You for protecting us and leading us each and every day. We pray protection over our marriage. Please keep us safe from the attacks of the enemy. Please protect us from evil. We pray our marriage would be strong to endure this harsh world. We pray the enemy would not have a stronghold in our marriage. We pray You would help us to stay alert and remain prayerful. Please remind us to pray with each other every day in Jesus’ name AMEN!unveiledwife.com