Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Prayer: Protection From The Enemy

Unveiled Wife
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThank You for being our refuge. Thank You for being our security. Thank You for protecting us and leading us each and every day. We pray protection over our marriage. Please keep us safe from the attacks of the enemy. Please protect us from evil. We pray our marriage would be strong to endure this harsh world. We pray the enemy would not have a stronghold in our marriage. We pray You would help us to stay alert and remain prayerful. Please remind us to pray with each other every day in Jesus’ name AMEN!

unveiledwife.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Religionchurchleaders.com

Identity in Christ Verses: 76 Inspirational Scriptures

In Revise Us Again, I argued at length that the Christian life is becoming who you already are and that’s about your identity in Christ. In Ephesians, Paul says two times to “speak the truth in love” to one another. In context, Paul is exhorting God’s people to remind one another of their identity in Christ, to remind one another about the new self into which they have been made, to remind one another of their true identity. Something that’s all too easy to forget, which is why we need to know identity in Christ verses.
Religionworldtruthvideos.org

Jesus is Lucifer

⁣"Christianity and the Survival of the West", Revilo P Oliver. I'll tell you the same thing I'll tell anyone. There is a spirit world and there is a hierarchy in it and the devil/demons are not in charge. Demons flee from the name of Jesus(Yahushua) and true worship of him. True Satanists know this and have demons appear before them. If you don't believe me, go play with a Ouija board and let me know how that goes for you......If you don't believe the bible, go get some physical proof. But be prepared to have your mind changed. You have nothing to lose, you're going to hell at this point anyway.
Religionchvnradio.com

Winnipeg Pastor shares power of prayer after almost dying from COVID

A man recovering from COVID-19 is sharing his powerful testimony of coming through the worst of it. "Like a lot of people, I took care of myself, and I tried to be careful. I figured it probably won't happen to me but then it did," says Richard Thorgeirson, an administrative pastor with The Believer's Church in Winnipeg.
Religionvcyamerica.org

The Enemy Frustrated

Therefore thus saith the Lord concerning the king of Assyria, He shall not come into this city, nor shoot an arrow there, nor come before it with shield, nor cast a bank against it. (2 Kings 19:32) Neither did Sennacherib molest the city. He had boasted loudly, but he could...
Religionpraymorenovenas.com

Answered Prayers from the Sacred Heart of Jesus Novena, 2021

New here? Join us in prayer! Click here to get novena reminders by email!. Thank you so much for praying the Sacred Heart of Jesus Novena with us!. If you’ve had any of your prayers answered throughout this novena, please share those with us all below!. We will continue to...
Relationship AdviceUnveiled Wife

Prayer: Dancing Together

Thank You for the dance that is marriage. Every day that we are given to spend together is a gift. We appreciate the friendship and camaraderie, the love and intimacy that is experienced in our relationship. Thank You for Your Word, which directs our hearts in our roles in marriage and how we can love each other well. We pray we never lose sight of marriage being a dance that we get the privilege of sharing with each other. Please help us to dance gracefully in a way that honors You and blesses each other in Jesus’ name AMEN!
ReligionPantagraph

From the Pulpit: Prayerful thoughts to begin the day

The phrase “thoughts and prayers” has come into common usage. Sadly, it is sometimes politicized and used as a pious excuse for doing nothing — a prime example being evasion of doing anything about gun violence. Though admittedly similar, perhaps “prayerful thoughts” is a good substitute. In a prayerful thought...
ReligionThomasville Times-Enterprise

Biblical paradoxes

A paradox is a seemingly contradictory statement that is still true. There are several in Christian theology, and we accept them by realizing that God knows everything and fully understands reality, though we do not. Isaiah 55:8 applies. Here God states, “For My thoughts are not your thoughts, nor are your ways My ways, says the Lord.”
Religiongivesendgo.com

A Fathers Prayer

Steven Mark Hargrave is my Son, he was a wonderful, bright, and always light hearted boy, then Man. He batteled saddness with the loss of his Mother and struggeled like most young men growing up. He would always bounce back, recover to a very positive place, then fall to the darkness. He would always tell me "I got this Pa". When I arrived in TN I Found a quiet place, while I Prayed for him, the word I received from our Father was "Forgive".... I tell you now, I could not remember a single thing in his 41 years that I would EVER need to forgive him for. I listened to Father anyway, I told My Son that I forgave him for Anything I may have forgotten about throughout his entire life. This Forgiving Prayer was spoken face to face with Steven, when I was finished his very tired eyes rose up to mine, he told me "Thank You Pa" , we said the Lords Prayer, word for word together. This was a day of Father Son Pride. This day, along with Knowing that he excepted Jesus Christ as his Savior relieved my soul and allowed me to be one of the proudest parents on the planet.
ReligionSidney Herald

Manna, our daily bread, and the Bible

Manna, our daily bread, and the Bible are God’s Word. God’s highest passion is salvation for His children. The Holy Bible is a treasure map that leads us to God’s treasure, eternal life. Search for it like silver, and hunt for it like hidden treasure. Then you will understand respect...
Religionrebelnews.com

Who will protect our religious institutions from the government?

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney recently announced that he would be giving a security grant to religious and cultural organizations that may be the target of hate crimes in response to the attack in London. In Kenney's speech addressing the matter he said:. As we tragically witnessed this week, religious and...
Religionpbrenewalcenter.org

Embracing the Mystery of God: The First Pillar of Islam

Part 9. The full series is here: The Contemplative Spirit of Islam. When Christians recite the Nicene Creed, they are not only stating a laundry list of convictions, they are also proclaiming the essence of who they are. I prefer to begin the prayer with “I embrace” rather than “I believe” because it gives voice to the significance the Creed plays in a Christian’s life. These words are the impetus for our way of being in the world. They are not only the source of our hope, but they also inspire our participation in building up the kingdom of God here on earth.
Religionknowingisdoing.org

When you teach about Jesus Christ, be urgent

In the book of Deuteronomy God goes to great lengths to emphasize the importance of the “Shema” - Profession of Faith to the Israelites. This creedal statement of faith established how the Israelites were to profess their faith, and in obedience, listen to God.[1] The proclamation of the Shema is a direct acknowledgement and assent of the Kingdom of God and one’s willingness to freely live within it.
Minoritiescochranetimespost.ca

Sudbury faith: Accepting LGBTQ2SIA+ into the church makes us complete

This year marks a significant anniversary, a milestone in the history of the denomination to which I belong. Ten years ago next month, on July 15, 2011, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada (ELCIC) approved a Social Statement on Human Sexuality. As a result of approving that statement, our church was then permitted to solemnize same-sex marriages, ordain queer clergy, and welcome members of the LGBTQ2SIA+ community.
Religionjohnsanidopoulos.com

Reflection for the Sunday of the Holy Fathers of the First Ecumenical Synod (St. Theophan the Recluse)

Arius began to deny the divinity of the Son of God and His oneness in essence with God the Father. The entire Church rose up against him; all believers, from all ends of the earth, unanimously confessed that the Lord Jesus Christ is the Only-Begotten Son of God, true God of true God; begotten, not made, of one essence with the Father. One would think that this unanimity was purely coincidental, but this faith was then tried by fire when the authorities and powerful of this world began to side with the Arians. Neither fire, nor sword, nor persecution could extinguish this faith, and it was immediately found everywhere among everyone, as soon as the pressure from external powers ceased. This means that it makes up the heart of the Church and the essence of her confession. Glory be to the Lord, Who preserves this faith within us! For, as long as it exists, we are still Christians, though we may not live as such. If it ceases to exist, Christianity will end.
ReligionBowling Green Daily News

Billy Graham: God's Word is not limited in time and space

QUESTION: Is it true that at one time people spoke the same language, and does God speak to us in our own language? – O.L. ANSWER: Before the great flood of Noah’s time people communicated in one language. After the flood event, another crisis emerged when the people again revolted against God. Defiant of God’s laws and provisions, they wanted to reach into the heavens by building a tower designed to rise above everything else in the world. It was really the “religion” of the people, exalting man instead of God. Judgment fell upon the human race and God confused the languages. The name of the place was called Babel, which means ‘to confuse.’ The Bible records that the Lord scattered them over all the earth, and because of man’s rebellion against Him, we experience difficult communications among the nations even today. This is a judgment from God.
Religioncatholicexchange.com

Theological Insights From a Day in the Life of an American Exorcist

Something was afoot. After many dropped calls, I got the priest on the phone again, and before we were disconnected, I quickly said, “Let’s say a prayer.” We prayed to the Blessed Virgin Mary and St. Michael, asking for their intercession to keep the phone lines open. Our prayers were answered. No dropped call that time. We had a good chat. And it turned out that he really did have someone who was in strong need of deliverance from demons.
Religionbitchute.com

His Infinite Mercy Ministries

A message on the 'Spirit of Kundalini' - 'The False Holy Spirit'...an unholy counterfeit manifesting within the body of Christ. Vanessa discusses the dangers of 'yoga', the 'unholy fire' and 'eastern meditation' within Christianity. Matthew 24:24-25 For false christs and false prophets will rise and show great signs and wonders...
Religiongodtube.com

A Prayer for When You Feel Invisible - Your Daily Prayer - June 14

And there is no creature hidden from His sight, but all things are naked and open to the eyes of Him to whom we must give account. – Hebrews 4:13. I was the last one standing yet again. When it came to sports, I was usually the last one chosen. At those particular times in my childhood, I felt invisible. Even though I knew I wasn’t good at sports, it was still a surprise every time I walked toward the last team by default, because I was the only one not picked.