Secure your discount for Venture Summit \ Virtual Connect Global

Venture capital firms had a rough go of it during the COVID economic shutdown. That's not because they weren't searching for worthy startups, but mostly because the entire startup pool nearly dried up for the better portion of a year. Today, things are back on track, and 2021 looks to be a healthy year for venture capital firms out to find the next Apple, Microsoft, or PayPal. What are the niches attracting the most attention from deep pockets organizations this year? There are plenty of worthy candidates, but the following four are already getting the lion's share of attention, and capital.