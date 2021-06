(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) Bharat biotech deal for the Covaxin vaccine supply is causing a stir in Brazil. Senators suspect that there are irregularities in a Health Ministry contract to purchase 20 million doses of the Covaxin vaccine manufactured by the Indian laboratory Bharat Biotech. The price per dose, which was higher than for other COVID-19 vaccines, drew prosecutors attention along with ministry officials. It is alleged that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro took a special interest in the deal.