The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recently approved a new drug called semaglutide for the treatment of obesity. As per the experts, nearly 70 percent of people in the US are dealing with the condition. The drug has been developed by Danish pharmaceutical firm Novo Nordisk. The officials of the company have said that they have been looking forward to launching this drug that will be sold under the brand name Wegovy in the US by the end of June 2021. The approval of the drug has come as a big win for the company that has been struggling to keep its core insulin business afloat. The company has been facing tough competition in the market that has prompted it to focus on newer diabetes and obesity drugs to revive its growth. The officials of the company have said that the revenue growth of the firm has been relying on the sales of its brand new GLP-1 products that mimic an intestinal hormone, which triggers insulin production. They have said that GLP-1 products can suppress appetite and shoot up the feeling of fullness in patients. Many health experts have said that semaglutide might be a game-changer in the fight against the crisis of obesity in the country.