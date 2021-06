We are delighted to partner with summer camps from around Portland to bring you updated information about camps that still have space!. It’s been a year… and then some. Summer planning has been a bit more challenging in 2021, as many traditional summer options were still uncertain of what the future would bring well into springtime. But, with this school year in its final stretch and the promise of summer fun on the horizon, we’re feeling optimistic, and we’re ready to nail down the details to make this summer epic.