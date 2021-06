In 2015 and again in 2018, Ohio voters overwhelmingly approved reform measures to ensure a fair and transparent redistricting process. This is essential for the creation of fair election maps, free from the partisan gerrymandering that lets politicians choose their voters rather than the other way round. In order to uphold the promise of those reforms we supported with our votes, we need to be sure that the officials entrusted with drawing our maps are prepared to host a fair, transparent process with ample opportunities for public input.