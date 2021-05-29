Your MAX Advantage Forecast

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today is looking like a pretty decent day, with some afternoon sunshine, especially in northern parts of the region. It will remain cool, but will be warmer than Friday. Highs will be in the low 60s north, and hold in the 50s south. Clouds will quickly increase Sunday morning, with a second low pressure bringing rain during the afternoon, though mainly south and east of the Champlain Valley. Rain will be more widespread Sunday night. Unfortunately the rain is expected to continue into Memorial Day, though mainly south and east. The good news is that it’s been dry, and we could use the rain.