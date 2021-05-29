Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burlington, VT

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
WCAX
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today is looking like a pretty decent day, with some afternoon sunshine, especially in northern parts of the region. It will remain cool, but will be warmer than Friday. Highs will be in the low 60s north, and hold in the 50s south. Clouds will quickly increase Sunday morning, with a second low pressure bringing rain during the afternoon, though mainly south and east of the Champlain Valley. Rain will be more widespread Sunday night. Unfortunately the rain is expected to continue into Memorial Day, though mainly south and east. The good news is that it’s been dry, and we could use the rain.

www.wcax.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Wcax#Temperatures#Highs#Showers#Rain#Clouds#Vt#Today#Northern Parts#Champlain Valley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
suncommunitynews.com

2011-2021: Tropical Storm Irene left its mark on Vt.'s landscape

A seven-year-long cooperative project helped restore a local river valley. Editor's note: This is the first of a summer-long series looking at the aftermath of Tropical Storm Irene 10 years after it ravaged central Vermont. The Sun-Vermont Eagle will examine the impact of the storm, in and around Addison County in the Green Mountain National Forest's Rochester and Middlebury Ranger Districts, as well as climate change impacts locally.
Chittenden County, VTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Chittenden, Eastern Franklin, Lamoille, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 03:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Chittenden; Eastern Franklin; Lamoille; Washington; Western Chittenden; Western Franklin A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT LAMOILLE...NORTHEASTERN CHITTENDEN...NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON AND SOUTHEASTERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES At 702 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Jeffersonville, moving south at 10 mph. Locations impacted include Morrisville, Waterville, Johnson Village, Underhill, Cambridge, Bakersfield, Cambridge Village, Morrisville Village, Stowe, Johnson, Jeffersonville Village, Underhill State Park, Worcester, Belvidere Center, Morristown, Fletcher, Bolton, Hyde Park Village, Belvidere and Waterbury. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Dangerous cloud to ground lightning can also be expected through 8 PM.