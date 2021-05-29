Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

10 reasonably good tweets for anyone who needs something interesting to read today.

By Amy Goldberg
Someecards
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScouring Twitter can be a thankless job, but that's what we get paid to do. Today we've gone through millions of tweets (small exaggeration) to bring you a few we think are funny, smart and/or just weird. Take a look. See what you think. We hope you enjoy!. P.S. There's...

www.someecards.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Love
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twitter Inc#Today#Gpa#Tweets#Today#Funny#Love Wine#Whisky#Decimals#Piggys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Internet
News Break
Instagram
Related
Minoritiestuipster.com

If you read something on social media BELIEVE IT! Do not investigate. It’s most likely right. Including this tweet.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Happy Pride to all gay men who love middle aged actresses more than each other! ❤️. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂. Me trying to get my crush's attention. 💸. by bella.illustration | IG.
Internetcleverclassic.com

40+ Times People Spotted Something ‘Mildly Interesting’ and Documented it for the Internet to See

It takes a keen eye to spot something interesting around the spheres of our daily existence. It could be an object that resembles something else altogether or a photograph shot from a particular angle to create an optical illusion. The secret to finding these treasures lies in appreciating little details and having a penchant for connecting the dots. Here are some instances, where people managed to find something ‘mildly interesting’ even in normal settings.
DiabetesPocono Record

Interesting facts or useless trivia? Conversation starters for summer |Something to Think About

Memorial Day is considered the “unofficial” start of summer. In years gone by, that was the start of the summer resort season and the beginning of the steady stream of tourists into the Poconos. Today, of course, tourist season is just about all year long. And with the many new residents of the area, it is more likely that it is the beginning of the backyard BBQ season!
Musicarmadamusic.com

Something You Need - Joachim Pastor & Signum

Shaking hands with Signum to rework his iconic 1998 Trance classic ‘What Ya Got 4 Me’, Joachim Pastor shows once again why his trademark brand of electronica has such an excellent reputation worldwide. Repurposing the originals vocals to fit the freshly composed guitar licks and arpeggiated sparkles, ‘Something You Need’ ties the past to the present in optima forma.
LifestylePocketables

Summer is here and with it… pretty much no reason to read this!

If you’re looking for the hottest tips and deals of the summer, look elsewhere… really, go outside and look. Step away from the screen and go do outside. Get a sun. Maybe get two suns. Remember swimming? You used to like that. Go do it. Kool Aid – you liked that too before you gained a few pounds. Drink it and swim it off.
Lifestyleworldnewsinfo4u.com

20 Products For Anyone Who Really Loves Sleeping In

We all understand the importance of sleep. But if you enjoy sleeping later than the average person in the morning, you probably run into some hurdles ― like noisy neighbors, sunlight pouring into your room and even the arrival of the garbage truck. So, we’ve rounded up a white noise...
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

When You Just Need a Good Cry: A Reading List

Crying over fictional characters is safe; in real life, in times of sadness, we have to take care of others, we need to keep things together, we need to manage the details. But in a book, we’re free to let go. Sobbing over a book can be cleansing and cathartic, a much-needed release of emotion.
MoviesPosted by
Fatherly

This Viral Thread of “Cringe-Worthy” Movies People Loved as Kids Is a Wild Read

As parents, we quickly realize that stuff our kids are into is really strange. Movies they could watch over and over and never get bored of it isn’t the same when we’re grown up. And realizing that, we come to understand why our parents tried to persuade us not to watch Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl for the fifth time that week. And this brings us to a must-read viral Ask Reddit thread highlighting the movies we loved as a kid only to realize as adults they were super cringy.
IphonePosted by
Ladders

11 words smart people use in casual conversation

In your last casual chat with a coworker, you were left thinking, “Wow, I wish I could speak like that,” or even, “How on Earth does she even know so many intelligent words?!” Some of us are even self-professed word nerds and yet still walk away from a conversation wondering how to up our game to match our fellow intellectuals.
Thought Catalog

I’m Sorry For Always Being Sorry

When I was little, I played tennis with my slightly less little brother. And every time I hit the ball out of the lines or into the net, I would blurt out, “Sorry!” loud enough for him to hear, and louder enough for his road of patience to become shorter. Eventually he would snap, “Stop saying sorry! Just play!” While this probably helped release his irritation, it only made me feel guiltier and sorrier (yes, I was too young to know what an adverb is).
Relationship AdviceThought Catalog

Real Love Is Brave Enough To Let Go

I was recently in a situation where I was involved with someone for quite a period of time whom I had strong feelings for, but because of varying factors, a relationship didn’t exactly make sense. We were in different stages of life. They were newly out of a relationship, I was looking for someone who had taken space for themself before jumping into another. We had different priorities, valued different things. Because of these components, it made our “non-relationship” and time together a little complicated. Upon making the adult decision to finally walk away, we ended up telling each other we loved one another and expressing our vulnerable feelings for the other. It felt strangely beautiful to end it with love. In a weird way, it made me feel more at peace with it. To know that it was real. My breath and his. My heart and his.
PetsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

Cat "Laughs" Along With His Human In Viral Video

This cat laughs with his owner, perfectly mimicking three different types of laughs in this viral TikTok video. Cat owners are thrilled when their cats successfully use the litter box or doesn't scratch up the couch. However, TikToker Mason Glasco takes it up a notch. Glasco posted a video on...
Trouble Relationshipbbcgossip.com

Mimi Faust Speaks About Her Breakup With Ty Young: ‘I Think The Turning Point For Me Was The Engagement…That’s Not What I Wanted’

By now we all know that Mimi Faust and her ex-fiancé Ty Young have called it quits, however, they seemed to have a good friendship post their breakup. Recently Ty took to social media to claim that Mimi’s new boo messaged her about being in Mimi’s home. Now Mimi is speaking more in detail about her breakup with Ty and where they stand today.
MusicThe Hollywood Gossip

Billie Eilish Accused of Queerbaiting as Fans Turn on Singer

Unfortunately, people sometimes don't know how to not be weird about celebrities. Billie Eilish is 19 years old, but has to contend with creepy body-shamers and obsessed stans. Over the weekend, the "Bad Guy" singer was accused of queerbaiting her fans. Is that what she's doing?. Before we get into...