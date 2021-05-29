Red Bulls Tactical Sips: Orlando City

Merry Monday morning, Mane Landers! What a weekend of soccer it was. Both Orlando City and the Orlando Pride earned results. There was also tons of drama in MLS, the English Premier League, La Liga, and almost any other league you can think of. All in all, it was a very satisfying slate of matches. Can you believe we’re over halfway through May? I hope you were able to get some sleep following all of the excitement, because it’s back to work today. Before we dive into today’s links, let’s wish a happy birthday to Pride draft pick Kaylie Collins!