Red Bulls Tactical Sips: Orlando City
Welcome to Tactical Sips, a semi-regular pre-match post featuring taurine-spiked breakdowns of the upcoming game. The alarm bells are ringing in Harrison. While that may be an overstatement, at least one should probably be making some noise after the New York Red Bulls’ 3-1 loss to the New England Revolution. Recently promoted center back Andrés Reyes demonstrated his immense potential and continued issues in the span of a single half with one goal and two yellow cards. The upcoming international break will be welcome for manager Gerhard Struber and his attempted tactical overhaul, but first he must contend with another soaring opponent.www.chatsports.com