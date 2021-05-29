Cancel
LEE AARON Releases Music Video For New Single 'Cmon'

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAward-winning Canadian vocalist Lee Aaron has released a music video for her new song "Cmon". The track is the first single taken from her forthcoming studio album "Radio On!", which is now set for international release on July 23 via Metalville Records. The video was authored and edited by the...

