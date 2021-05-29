LEE AARON Releases Music Video For New Single 'Cmon'

Brothers Osborne have released the video for their song Younger Me. Younger Me is a song of encouragement for anyone pushing through a difficult time, and was inspired by singer TJ Osborne’s decision to publicly come out in February, “Younger Me” was conceived as a message to his younger self and struggling with being different, not knowing where he was going. “I’ve always wished I could speak to my younger self, give him a hug and show him who he’d become and what he’d achieve. Once I came out, that feeling was overwhelmingly strong that this song was born,” TJ said.