Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Hundreds join anti-vaccination protest in central London

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GbVM4_0aFTgkXb00
People take part in an anti-vaccine protest in Parliament Square (PA Wire)

Hundreds of people have gathered in central London to protest against the coronavirus vaccine rollout.

Many of the crowd in Parliament Square on Saturday had travelled from outside the capital.

Some claimed the pandemic is a hoax while others carried placards reading “My body, my choice”, and protested against the idea of vaccine passports.

Several people set off smoke bombs and one launched a firework.

One man, who did not give his name, told the PA news agency he had come “because I want to be free and I want you to be free and the Government are lying to us”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ByWy2_0aFTgkXb00
People take part in an anti-vaccine protest in Parliament Square (PA Wire)

Another said she had attended because the press “are lying to us”.

By around 1.20pm, the crowd had started to disperse and head up Whitehall.

After the crowd dispersed from Parliament Square, it headed up Whitehall past Leicester Square and towards Hyde Park.

The Metropolitan Police Events Twitter account posted at around 4.30pm that certain roads around Shepherds Bush had been closed due to the ongoing demonstrations.

In the early evening, a group staged a demonstration in the Shepherds Bush site of the Westfield shopping centre.

At around 6.30pm, the Met said: “The 3rd demo is now at Westfield and is causing significant disruption to the local community and businesses, police are at the location.

“The MPS strongly urge those who are taking part in this demo to go home. Failure to do so may result in enforcement action being taken.”

newschain

newschain

25K+
Followers
75K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central London#Uk#London Police#Police Action#Local News#Pa#Westfield#Parliament Square#Placards#Vaccine Passports#People#Leicester Square#Smoke Bombs#Shepherds Bush#Enforcement Action#Hyde Park#News Agency#Man#Protest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
Country
U.K.
News Break
Public Health
Related
ProtestsPosted by
newschain

Hundreds of Kill the Bill protesters march near G7 summit

More than 500 people have marched into Falmouth town centre to protest against a proposed bill which will hand greater power to police to shut down protests deemed overly disruptive. The Kill the Bill protesters are campaigning against the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which is currently making its...
ProtestsPosted by
newschain

UK: Anti-Northern Ireland Protocol Protest In Belfast

This footage was filmed and produced 10 June 2021. An Anti-Northern Ireland Protocol protest was held in Belfast on Thursday, June 10. The protesters marched on Shankill Road while waving Union flag and banners. A Sinn Féin Irish unity banner was burned down by loyalist as well.
ProtestsThe Guardian

Protesters in London and Glasgow call for halt to Osime Brown deportation

Campaigners are calling for a halt to the deportation of a 22-year-old autistic man to Jamaica at demonstrations in London and Glasgow on Saturday. Osime Brown was jailed for stealing a friend’s mobile phone, a crime that he and others say he did not commit. He was sentenced to five years for robbery, attempted robbery and perverting the course of justice. Now that he has been released from prison he faces deportation to Jamaica, a country he left at the age of four to settle in the UK with his mother, Joan Martin.
U.K.bitchute.com

Shopping & Protests - London life after lockdown

Caught up with the London Freedom march in Hyde Park on Saturday the 29th May. Interviewed some people. Also filmed around Oxford Street with so many people shopping! A vlog from me about Life after lockdown. Subscribe…
Protestsbrentwoodlive.co.uk

Chelmsford: Hundreds gather for 'Free Palestine' protest

HUNDREDS of people gathered for a ‘Free Palestine’ protest in Chelmsford to raise awareness of renewed violence in the Middle East. The protest is among many others held across the country over the past months following further violent disputes between Israel and Palestine. The conflict prompted residents to come forward...
Protestssoutheastasiapost.com

Protest held outside Pakistani High Commission in London

London [UK], June 11 (ANI): National Equality Party Jammu Kashmir Gilgit Baltistan and Ladakh (NEP JKGBL) on Thursday held a protest outside the Pakistani High Commission here against the imprisonment of political workers and human rights activists in Pakistani Occupied Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. In a series of tweets,...
Proteststhepopnews.com

London-Thousands Protest for Palestinian Rights.

Dissenters walk to Downing Street and approach G7 pioneers to end their help to Israel following the Gaza attack. A huge number of individuals have gone to a favorable to Palestine fortitude walk in London, approaching the Group of Seven (G7) pioneers as of now meeting in southwest England to help Palestinian rights.
Protestsmelodyinter.com

Hundreds of Myanmar activists hold flash mob protest against military rule

JUNE 3 — Around 400 pro-democracy supporters took to the streets of downtown Yangon today to stage one of the biggest recent demonstrations against military rule in Myanmar’s commercial hub and largest city. Despite a crackdown by security forces, the military is still struggling to impose order more than four...
U.K.Telegraph

The plans for Fleet Street are an ugly, anti-democratic insult to London

From its position on the way to St Paul’s Cathedral, Fleet Street has become one of the most famous views in the world. Having become a route for processions going from Westminster to the City during the Middle Ages, it retains a flamboyant air from its multifarious decoration. During the...
Protestsnewsatw.com

Colombia protests: Violence as anti-government unrest continues

Friday marked a full month of nationwide protests in Colombia, which began over a proposed tax increase but have since grown into wider anti-government unrest. Dozens of people have been killed, and the president is deploying army troops to the streets of Cali. Meanwhile, clashes took place between protesters and police in Popayan and Medellin.
ProtestsNWI.com

Berlin police detain journalists at anti-Autobahn protest

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin police said 13 journalists were detained Saturday while reporting on a protest by environmentalists against the construction of a highway in the German capital. The journalists were covering an early-morning blockade of the construction site of the A100 Autobahn by activists from the group Sand im...
Advocacynovaramedia.com

Ignore the Naysayers: Anti-Imperialism Will Be Central to the Socialism of the 2020s

Two activists stand opposite 10 Downing Street in protest at the UK’s involvement in Saudi Arabia’s war on Yemen, June 2018. Alistair Hickson/Flickr. What place will anti-imperialism have in the socialism of the 2020s? This is one of the big strategic questions the British left needs to grapple with as it slowly recovers and reconfigures itself after the general election defeat of 2019. The question is becoming more pressing for a number of reasons.
Violent Crimesthegirlsun.com

Sadiq Khan attacked for ‘virtue-signalling’ tweet as four are knifed in London in 24 hours

Sadiq Khan joins Violent Crime Task Force on the streets. Former Brexit Party MEP Ben Habib said London’s Mayor would be better off accepting the need for police to use stop-and-search tactics – something he actively disapproved of prior to his election in 2016. Meanwhile, the scale of the crisis was underlined yesterday after the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old boy in Hayes in west London. As well as the incident in Hayes on Thursday, there were also three other stabbings on the same day, one near Clapham, one in Harrow and one in Streatham.
Minoritiessandiegouniontribune.com

Second teenager charged over London shooting of BLM activist

A second teenager appeared in court Saturday on a charge of conspiracy to murder over the shooting in south London last month of Sasha Johnson, a prominent member of the Black Lives Matter movement in the U.K. The Metropolitan Police said 18-year-old Devonte Brown was charged on Friday evening. He...
ProtestsBBC

G7 in Cornwall: Hundreds on streets and in sea for protests

Hundreds of protesters brought streets to a standstill on the second day of the G7 summit in Cornwall. Campaigners from Extinction Rebellion marched through Falmouth in one of the biggest demonstrations of the day. And cleaner seas campaigners Surfers Against Sewage held a paddle-out protest at a Falmouth beach. Devon...