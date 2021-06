The William Byrd softball team lost for just the second time this season on Tuesday night when visiting Franklin County edged the Terriers, 8-7. Byrd played from behind for most of the game as the Eagles scored five runs in the third inning. Byrd rallied back on a double by Sydney Blewett in the bottom of the third, followed by an unearned run in the fourth and a run scoring single by Logan Pekala in that inning.