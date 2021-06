La Gazzetta dello Sport via MilanNews.it are reporting that AC Milan could turn to a former player and target in Chelsea FC owned Tiemoue Bakayoko who spent the past season on loan with Napoli under Gennaro Gattuso. The midfielder play for Milan on loan for the 2018/19 season but was not redeemed in spite of his good performances due to the high price tag. The player was close with Milan fans and could be an option again this summer.