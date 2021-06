Hello all. Ive been cooking professionally for many years and was thrown in to the bakery for a couple of them, the result I know know enough to be dangerous and I bake like a chef rather than a baker. I used to put all kinds of things in my breads to pair them with the sandwich of the day and just because im overly experimental...my question is this, I once used left over cooked rice in a bread that i ran through a blender with some water. the result was amazing (aside from a few unblended grains that became far too hard) the resultant crust was shiny and crackly with the inside light and soft. due to my cowboy cooking style I have never been able to duplicate it. any ideas? and thanks!