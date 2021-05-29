Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

What Pep Guardiola, City and Tom Rogic have said about Celtic candidate Ange Postecoglou

By John McGinley
67hailhail.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCeltic star Tom Rogic once compared managerial candidate Ange Postecoglou to Brendan Rodgers, while Pep Guardiola heavily praised the style of football seen from his Yokohama Marinos side. Celtic supporters have been left underwhelmed by the Postecoglou appointment rumours, which were reported last night. The reaction is understandable given his...

www.67hailhail.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Tom Rogic
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Ange Postecoglou
Person
Brendan Rodgers
Person
Eddie Howe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Celtic#European#Espn#The City Group#Pr#The World Game
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
Soccer
Celtic F.C.
News Break
Nissan
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
Country
Japan
News Break
Premier League
Related
Premier Leaguefootball.london

Micah Richards issues big Manchester United claim on Harry Kane amid verdict on Man City stance

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has said he cannot see his old club spending the sum of money that will be needed to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur. Kane has been strongly linked with a move away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Manchester United, Man City and Chelsea among the clubs named as potential suitors for the England international.
SoccerBBC

Megan Campbell: Manchester City defender to leave club in June

Manchester City defender Megan Campbell will leave the Women's Super League club when her contract expires in June. The 27-year-old joined City in 2016 and helped the club win a domestic treble before signing a contract extension with the club the following year. A Republic of Ireland international, she also...
Premier LeagueThe Guardian

FA Cup final and Premier League: 10 talking points from the weekend

1) Top down, Leicester’s glory down to togetherness. Of all of the post-match scenes, as the emotion ran wild through the Leicester ranks, was anything more touching than when the club’s chairman, Top Srivaddhanaprabha, was led onto the Wembley pitch by Kasper Schmeichel to be presented with the FA Cup? Bouncing up and down with the players, Srivaddhanaprabha could savour a dream-come-true moment and the poignancy was obvious, given the tragic death in 2018 of his father andthen Leicester owner, Vichai. What shone through was the connection that Srivaddhanaprabha has with the manager, Brendan Rodgers, and the squad. It was easy to envy for supporters of plenty of other clubs, and a powerful force that played its part in Leicester’s victory. The Top down togetherness helps make Leicester a destination club. Thefinal was historic for Leicester but the sense that the journey will continue is inexorable. David Hytner.
Premier League90min.com

Pep Guardiola provides fitness update on Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has provided fans with a huge boost regarding the fitness of Kevin De Bruyne ahead of their trip to Brighton on Tuesday night. The creative midfielder hasn't featured for the newly-crowned English champions since the second leg of their Champions League semi-final with Paris Saint-Germain, but Guardiola confirmed that the Belgium international has returned to training recently and is feeling good.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Riyad Mahrez states 'I want to end my career at Manchester City' as he admits latest Premier League title victory has been 'very special' after being motivated by losing out to Liverpool last season

Riyad Mahrez admitted he is open to the possibility of ending his career at Manchester City after winning his third Premier League title. Mahrez joined Pep Guardiola's side from Leicester City - where he won his first - in the summer of 2018 for £60million and has since flourished, helping them reclaim the title and reach the Champions League final this season.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Manchester City preparing a bid for Portuguese wonderkid

The position of left-back has always caused Manchester City and Pep Guardiola problems in the recent past. This season was no different. Benjamin Mendy was supposed to be a regular starter in the City XI but constant injuries coupled with poor form has meant a lot of instability on the left defensive flank.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Pep Guardiola reveals Man City dressing room hasn't spoken for ONE second about upcoming Champions League final with Chelsea as boss urges his side to 'stay focused' in bid to build momentum for Porto finale

Pep Guardiola insisted Manchester City cannot take their foot off the gas in the remaining Premier League games. City face Brighton on Tuesday before lifting the league trophy in front of their supporters at the Etihad Stadium after Sunday’s match against Everton. Guardiola will continue to rotate his team but...