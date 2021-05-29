Park City teen freeskier James Kanzler qualifies for World Cup

Standing on top of the podium, skier James Kanzler was starting to feel a little out of place. Never the center of attention, Kanzler, 17, took home first place in slopestyle at the 2021 World Rookie Freeski Finals in Hintertux, Austria, in late April to qualify for next season’s FIS World Cup. But at the same time, it was starting to hit him that he would soon be competing on one of the sport’s biggest stages alongside skiers he had watched since he was a kid.