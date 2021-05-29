Cancel
Everton midfielder Tom Davies a target for Southampton

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverton midfielder Tom Davies remains a target for Southampton. Southampton have reignited their interest in Everton midfielder Tom Davies after failing to land him last summer, reports Football Insider. Saints will make a move for the 22-year-old if they are given any encouragement by Everton. Davies is out of contract...

