HUTCHINSON, Kan. — With summer quickly approaching, Westlake Ace Hardware stores throughout the Hutchinson area are gearing up to host their annual fan drive benefiting The Salvation Army. The fan drive will be held June 3-20. During the fan drive, Westlake Ace customers are asked to donate by rounding up their purchase at the register. All donations go toward buying new box fans for the Hutchinson Salvation Army. Last year, Hutchinson-area Westlake customers donated more than $1,700, equating to 137 fans given to the local Salvation Army for distribution to fellow citizens.