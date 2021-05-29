Cozad 150th Celebration Business After Hours Planned for June 24th

Exciting plans are in the works for Cozad’s 150th birthday in 2023 and the planning committee has been hard at work for over a year. Currently the committee is focusing on the upcoming Business After Hours scheduled for June 24, 2021, from 5-7pm. Originally scheduled for last spring, the event was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The evening is designed to Cozad residents learn more about the events planned for 2023 with hopes of strengthening the funds available to make these events spectacular.