Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cozad, NE

Cozad 150th Celebration Business After Hours Planned for June 24th

Lexington Clipper-Herald
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExciting plans are in the works for Cozad’s 150th birthday in 2023 and the planning committee has been hard at work for over a year. Currently the committee is focusing on the upcoming Business After Hours scheduled for June 24, 2021, from 5-7pm. Originally scheduled for last spring, the event was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The evening is designed to Cozad residents learn more about the events planned for 2023 with hopes of strengthening the funds available to make these events spectacular.

lexch.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cozad, NE
Cozad, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edward Hopper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Volunteers#National Museum#Birthday Cake#Live Music#Kylie And Company#Bah#The Cozad Elks Club#Elks#Hendee Hotel#Cozad High School#Homestead Bank#Paulsen Inc#Nebraska Plastics#Waypoint Bank#Security First Bank#Vvs Inc#The Wilson Foundation#The Business After Hours#Mckeone Law Firm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cakes
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
Lexington, NEGrand Island Independent

Lexington native's photo-realistic artwork at Robert Henri Museum

COZAD — Artist Hana Brock learned the mechanics of art from her parents. “My love and appreciation for creating started as a young girl,” she writes in her artist statement. “Growing up, I was always surrounded by art and creativity. I would sit with my father and he would teach me about drawing and how light would wrap around an object to cast a shadow. My ability to paint comes from both of my parents; I am naturally skilled in the discipline.”