The Outer Worlds 2 is officially on the way, but don’t expect it to release any time soon. Revealed during the Microsoft & Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase, the sequel to Obsidian Entertainment’s open-world sci-fi RPG is officially in development. A quick, tongue-in-cheek cinematic trailer was shown to reveal the announcement, but it sounds like the game is in its very early stages. When it does arrive, however, it’ll be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch. Until The Outer Worlds 2 comes to PC and Xbox Series X | S, you can watch the new footage below.