Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) powered to second career Giro d’Italia stage win on Monday’s stage 10 of the Giro d’Italia. The 139 km stage from L’Aquila to Foligno came down to a sprint out of a somewhat reduced peloton after a number of riders were dropped on the Valico della Somma climb that topped out around 40 km from the finish. After playing a big part in setting the pace that helped drop those potential rivals, Sagan’s Bora-Hansgrohe team led that reduced peloton through several twists and turns in the finale, helping keep the three-time world champ in a good position ahead of the last few hundred meters.