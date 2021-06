Watch: "Bridget Jones's Diary" Turns 20: E! News Rewind. It's not often that a person gets to write themselves into their ideal romantic comedy. Sure, we all do it in our heads all the time (or is that just us?), but comparatively few people get to write that story down, act it out and then put it out into the world for millions to watch. Comedian Rose Matafeo is one of those people, and she's got a pretty succinct way of summing up what it's like: "It's very weird."