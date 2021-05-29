0*6*Art*Art*0 — Week 62 Gallery

June’s First Friday Gallery Cruise is chock full of new shows, including big exhibits at Vashon Center for the Arts (see pages 1 and 10). But if you are out and about, also check out the exhibits below and also stop by local shops that are open for longer hours that evening. For now, The Beachcomber strongly encourages mask-wearing in all indoor locations to protect the unvaccinated and as a courtesy to those who are uncomfortable asking who is fully vaccinated and who is not.