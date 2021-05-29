Cancel
Visual Art

0*6*Art*Art*0 — Week 62 Gallery

06880danwoog.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWestport celebrates with its 48th annual Fine Arts Festival. It’s been moved from the traditional bake-on-the-asphalt-in-mid-July date to a more artist-and-art-lover-friendly late May slot. Main Street is the place to go, to see fantastic works of all types and styles. It’s today and tomorrow — Saturday and Sunday — from...

06880danwoog.com
#Art Gallery#Arts Festival#Fine Arts#Street Artists#Fantastic Works#Memorial Day Weekend#Main Street#Student Submissions#Westport#Today#Happy#Professionals
Ocracoke, NCocracokeobserver.com

Kitty Mitchell opens new art gallery

Island artist Kitty Martin Mitchell has opened a studio and art gallery at 271 Irvin Garrish Highway, across from Community Square. Mitchell, who retired two years ago as the longtime art teacher for Ocracoke School, has stocked her new space with her own work, that of a few artist friends and her family.
Visual ArtKeene Sentinel

Trumpet Art Gallery Reopens

As artist Mona Adisa Brooks posted on her gallery’s website, “During this time of uncertainty, we need the arts more than ever.” It’s possible never a truer statement has been expressed. We as patrons need the arts, and Brooks, along with the more than a dozen artists whose work is...
Muscatine, IAMuscatine Journal

Dad art show fills the Sunrise Gallery with opening day June 4

MUSCATINE — With Jim Elias’ grandson being named Adler, which means Eagle, it was fitting that Elias should paint a canvas of an eagle. That painting will be on display in Elias’ gallery this month along with artwork from many other proud area fathers. With Father’s Day coming up on...
Fremont, NEFremont Tribune

WATCH NOW: Art association gallery open three days a week

Angie Olson is excited that Gallery 92 West is open to the public again. The gallery at 92 W. Sixth St., is open between 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. “I love seeing all of our patrons and visitors from the community. It’s what inspires the whole space,” said Olson, executive director.
Visual ArtMartha's Vineyard Times

A week of arts at MVRHS

Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School is exhibiting pieces of art created by its students. Although it’s called “Week of the Arts,” the exhibit will stand for several weeks this year. The setup for the exhibit began Tuesday. Chris Baer, the arts department chair, said he expects that many of the...
Visual ArtPort Townsend Leader

‘Folding Space’ opens at Northwind Art’s Best Gallery

Northwind Art’s Best Gallery will present “Folding Space” this month, an exhibit featuring the paintings of Jeanne Toal and the sculptural work of Randal Leek. Both artists working within the abstract; Toal’s paintings are rich with gold leaf and mixed media while Leek’s sculptures feature the tactile intimacy of wood and stone.
Vashon, WAvashonbeachcomber.com

First Friday Means More Art in Local Galleries

June’s First Friday Gallery Cruise is chock full of new shows, including big exhibits at Vashon Center for the Arts (see pages 1 and 10). But if you are out and about, also check out the exhibits below and also stop by local shops that are open for longer hours that evening. For now, The Beachcomber strongly encourages mask-wearing in all indoor locations to protect the unvaccinated and as a courtesy to those who are uncomfortable asking who is fully vaccinated and who is not.
East Hampton, NYsagharborexpress.com

A Decade Of Art At Halsey McKay Gallery

What started as a conversation between Hilary Schaffner and artist Ryan Wallace has led to a decade of programming including 176 exhibitions, 30 art fairs and 16 off-site projects, featuring over 270 artists. “Ten Years,” an exhibition running now through June 21 at Halsey McKay Gallery in East Hampton, marks this occasion.
Visual ArtTrendHunter.com

QR Code Art Galleries

Campart worked with Affordable Art Fair to create outdoor galleries in spaces that are usually devoted to advertisements. In all, 500 pieces of artwork were showcased in place of ads, helping to support artists and independent galleries that have been impacted by the pandemic. Curated by Will Ramsay, founder of the Affordable Art Fair, Art Without Walls aims to inspire creativity and boost visibility.
Visual ArtWarren Times Observer

Crary Art Gallery to show ‘Metaphysical’ exhibit

Beginning Saturday at noon, art that speaks of change, wear, and regrowth is coming to the Crary Art Gallery with Sara Baker Michalak’s exhibition titled “Metaphysical.”. Paintings are built-up, layer upon layer of mixed-media, such as paper and other materials found in nature and collected through the years. By using techniques like scraping, sanding and scratching back down through the layers, she creates an effect that might resemble city walls that have had years of posters applied or, in another frame of reference, that resemble the subtle layering of organic matter as it falls on to the forest floor.
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

Bismarck Art & Galleries features ceramic artist

Bismarck native Shelly Sayler is the featured artist this month at the Bismarck Art & Galleries Association. Sayler is a ceramic artist who owns Nodakian Studios in Bismarck. The exhibit featuring her art opened Tuesday. All of the pieces are high-fired stoneware, highly decorative, showcasing her use of sgraffito and Mishima technique, and/or her use of patterns and repetitive texture, all of which is adapted from her paintings and sketchbooks.
Alpena, MIAlpena News

Besser Museum renovated art gallery features modern art

ALPENA — Visitors to Besser Museum for Northeast Michigan will think they stepped into a big-city professional art gallery upon entering the newly renovated Dr. Russell H. Wilson Gallery. The gallery opening is Saturday, and patrons are asked to call ahead for reservations at 989-356-2202. Host Brian Schorn, art expert...
Whitewater, WIwhitewaterbanner.com

The art of “Triangulador” at Roberta’s Art Gallery through June 25

(Roberta’s Art Gallery submission) Take a glimpse into the creative artwork from the City of Madison. Liubov Szwako, also known as “Triangulador,” will exhibit his artworks at Roberta’s Art Gallery through June 25, 2021 in his exhibit, “Liubov Szwako // Triangulador.” The artist utilizes spray acrylic enamel and oil paint to create intricate, abstract, and colorful paintings that often consist of many different textures and layers.
Oberlin, OHoberlin.edu

This Week in Photos: The Art of Summer

The addition of summer semester for the 2020-2021 academic year gave many students another opportunity to live with pieces of artwork from the Allen Memorial Art Museum. Three students carrying their selections from the program serve as inspiration for this week’s photo series. These three students—and others who are also...
Redding, CARed Bluff Daily News

The Art of Authenticity featured at Main Event Gallery

Armando Mejorado is a self-taught artist, photographer and acclaimed culinary chef. Working in many different forms and styles of art, his greatest passion has been to be creative. This is evident in his abstract, cubism and surrealism art, being greatly influenced by the works of Pablo Picasso and of Freda Kahlo.
Escondido, CAtimes-advocate.com

Esco Alley Art – An unusual outdoor community art gallery

A historic wall in downtown Escondido is going through a remarkable metamorphosis that gives the term “hanging out in the alley” a whole new meaning. At 11 a.m., June 12 the alley south of Grand Avenue between Broadway and Maple will come alive as Esco Alley Art unveils their novel outdoor gallery. Eleven murals painted by various talented local artists will hang in frames on a rugged old brick wall. Live entertainment will add to the festivities.
Hallowell, MESun-Journal

Hallowell gallery seeks submissions for art, gender exhibit

HALLOWELL — The Harlow invites artists to submit artwork to “Art + Gender,” a juried exhibition that explores the relationship between gender and society. Art + Gender is scheduled to be on view Aug. 6 through Sept. 11 at 100 Water St., with an opening reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, in conjunction with Hallowell Pride. Art + Gender is open to all New England-based artists. The deadline for submissions is 11:59 p.m. July 1.
Houma, LADaily Comet

Spring Art Show is underway at Downtown Art Gallery 630 in Houma

The Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild’s 58th Annual Spring Art Show opened Monday at Downtown Art Gallery 630, 630 Belanger St. in downtown Houma. Registration and judging was held last week. Winners are listed on the guild's website, terrebonnefineartsguild.org. The guild will hold a closing reception from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. June 22. Artists may remove their paintings afterward.
Twentynine Palms, CAz1077fm.com

JUNE SHOW AT THE 29 PALMS ART GALLERY

The 29 Palms Art Gallery will open its June art show on Saturday (June 5). Reporter Hilary Sloan has more information on the artists and the event…. Artist Mark Spicak will be featured in the gallery’s west wing with his show “American Desert,” a collection of oil canvas paintings depicting California’s desert landscapes. Dominique Bass-Terpstra, known as the “Traveling Painter,” will be featured in the east room with oil paintings from her show “Crossing Paths with the Desert.” The show will open Saturday, June 5, at 11 a.m. with an art reception from 5-7 p.m., and will be on display through June 27. Admission is free. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursdays through Sundays, at 74055 Cottonwood Drive in Twentynine Palms. For more information, visit 29palmsartgallery.com.