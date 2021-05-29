0*6*Art*Art*0 — Week 62 Gallery

The 29 Palms Art Gallery will open its June art show on Saturday (June 5). Reporter Hilary Sloan has more information on the artists and the event…. Artist Mark Spicak will be featured in the gallery’s west wing with his show “American Desert,” a collection of oil canvas paintings depicting California’s desert landscapes. Dominique Bass-Terpstra, known as the “Traveling Painter,” will be featured in the east room with oil paintings from her show “Crossing Paths with the Desert.” The show will open Saturday, June 5, at 11 a.m. with an art reception from 5-7 p.m., and will be on display through June 27. Admission is free. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursdays through Sundays, at 74055 Cottonwood Drive in Twentynine Palms. For more information, visit 29palmsartgallery.com.