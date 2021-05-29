Country Sourdough - aliquot jar and pH correlates

For this bake of my usual country sourdough I wanted to see how well the aliquot jar correlates with pH readings. I have usually been shaping when the aliquot jar shows a 60% rise and now trying to push bulk wanted to cold retard when the rise is 110%. This might be a bit overproofed but we’ll see. From what I’ve seen shared from other bakers, they are shaping when pH reaches 4.4 and baking when pH is 4.1. Now I do not have my new pH meter so I think I have to take these readings with a grain of salt, but I did calibrate my meter prior to use but keep in mind the readings were taken by placing the meter’s blunt probe end into a separate small aliquot jar that I did so that readings wouldn’t affect the dough or the aliquot jar used for measuring rise. The pH meter for dough and bread is still back ordered so these reading maybe quite off. Ideally I should have taken a small amount of the dough and mixed it with water and then take a reading, but I was too lazy to do this.