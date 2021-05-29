Cancel
JARRY: PLAYOFF ATROCITY IS LEARNING CURVE, BETTER THINGS WILL COME

By Hometown4
wdadradio.com
 27 days ago

After a forgettable playoff performance this year, Pens goalie Tristan Jarry plans to improve his abilities over the summer in hope of “being the best version of himself next year.”. Jarry allowed 21 goals in six games to the New York Islanders, and he is well aware that there is...

www.wdadradio.com
