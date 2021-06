England's bid to win their Euro 2020 group has been thrown into chaos ahead of Tuesday's clash with the Czech Republic after Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell were forced to isolate following exposure to an opponent who has Covid-19. Mount and Chilwell embraced Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour, their club-mate at Chelsea, on the Wembley pitch after England's 0-0 draw with Scotland on Friday. Gilmour was revealed on Monday to have tested positive for the virus and although the England duo have since tested negative, the close contact means they must remain in self-isolation up to and including June 28. For Scotland, the influential Gilmour must quarantine for 10 days and has been ruled out of their decisive game against Croatia in Glasgow on Tuesday.