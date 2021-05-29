Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Don’t look now, but Carlos Estévez may be turning a corner.

By Purple Row
chatsports.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarlos Estévez has been about as long of a long-term project as possible in major league baseball. Since debuting in 2016, Estévez has appeared in 207 games as a Rockies reliever and thrown nearly 200 innings for the club. True to the heart of any reliever, he has been known for his big arm and bouts with volatility. But after a rough 24 innings in 2020 and a three week delay in the beginning of 2021 due to injury, Estévez is back in the bullpen and pitching superbly.

www.chatsports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#Major League Baseball#Turning#The League#Volatility
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

SF Giants: Key infield bat turning corner on 2021 season

Several key contributors got off to slow starts for the SF Giants, but one might be turning the corner in 2021. Wilmer Flores had a rough April as he was not driving the ball like Giants fans have seen from him since he joined the club before the 2020 season. Injuries could have certainly been a factor as he has spent time on the injured list with a right hamstring strain.
MLBallfans.co

Rangers History Today: Texas Hosts First Interleague Game

On this date in Texas Rangers history, the Rangers hosted the first regular season Interleague game in Major League Baseball history against the San Francisco Giants. On June 12, 1997, the Rangers were given the honor of sparking Major League Baseball’s latest experiment — yearly games between teams from both leagues. MLB paired the different divisions together, so the Rangers would face teams from the National League West. It was the first time the American League and National League had played games against each other in the regular season in the then-126 year history of MLB.
MLBchatsports.com

Paul Goldschmidt Has (Kind Of) Turned a Corner

It’s been a rough few days weeks month for the St. Louis Cardinals. When they wrapped up their series opener against the Brewers on May 11th, their record was 22-14. They had opened up a 3 game lead on the rest of the division. The Cubs were under .500, 4.5 games back. The Cardinals were tied for the best record in baseball. Most was right with the world... and then all hell broke loose. Since then, Miles Mikolas’ return was instantly sidetracked. Jack Flaherty and Kwang-Hyun Kim went on the IL, with Flaherty’s injury likely to last months.
MLSchatsports.com

Don’t worry, Fábio is sticking around...for now

In a move that clears up what had become a mild question mark in recent weeks as the deadline of his initial deal approached at the end of the month, New York Red Bulls announced on Thursday that they had extended the loan of striker Fábio Gomes Netto for the remainder of 2021.
MLBsportsmemo.com

Mikey Sports TOP MLB Saturday

Mikey Sports has been on an INCREDIBLE 25-11 (69%) RUN over his last 37 MLB picks! He has now made $1,000/game bettors $13,710 in profits since May 02, 2021. Join Mikey Sports with his Money Line for Saturday on White Sox v. Tigers!. How Our Pick Guarantee Works Sportsmemo's pick...
MLBcatcountry1063fm.com

WOEFUL BUCS SWEPT IN MILWAUKEE

The Pirates losing streak is at seven games after a lost weekend in Milwaukee. Joe Block has the story of yesterday’s defeat. The Pirates’ Colin Moran left the game with lower back spasms suffered while running the bases in the second inning. Moran just returned to the lineup on Friday after getting hit on the hand by a pitch on Wednesday against the Dodgers. He also missed almost a month of action with a groin injury suffered May 9th.
MLBMelfort Journal

Blue Jays bullpen blows it again as Red Sox walk it off at Fenway

Vlad Guerrero Jr. is turning into a one-man offensive show this season, a league leader and sure-thing all star. But all the explosive things the 22-year-old can do with a bat in his hands are not nearly enough to make up for a melting down bullpen and critical defensive errors.
MLBallfans.co

Jillian Geib living her dream as an official scorer for MLB

DENVER — Jillian Geib is thrilled to tell you what she does. “I’m Jillian Geib and I’m an official scorer for Major League Baseball,” she told 9NEWS. While that sounds simple enough, Geib says it’s not as clear to some folks. “It’s very difficult for me to explain what I...
MLBScranton Times

Collins: MLB needs crackdown on sticky stuff

There’s no other way to spin it, really. Pun intended. Adding any kind of substance, or doctoring the baseball in any way, to make it go faster or break more sharply or dart and dive unexpectedly has been outlawed by rule since Major League Baseball banned all but 17 active pitchers from throwing the spitball in 1920. It has been four score and seven years since Burleigh Grimes threw his last spitter, meaning nobody since has been permitted to do so.
MLBsportschatplace.com

Best MLB Parlays for 6/14/21

Monday night features a nice slate of MLB games, and there are a few good parlays that make a lot of sense. Let’s take a look at a couple of parlays that have a chance to make your Monday a high-paying one. Chicago White Sox -115 / Oakland Athletics -149...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Blue Jays: Which top prospects could the team trade?

When the Toronto Blue Jays entered the 2021 MLB season, both the fans and the organization were expecting the team to be a serious playoff contender. Even after a disappointing start to the season, that expectation has not changed. However, it is clear that there are many flaws to this...
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Marlins LHP Trevor Rogers placed on injured list

Marlins’ breakout starter Trevor Rogers has been placed on the injured list without an injury designation, per Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald. It’s safe to assume the move relates to COVID-19 in some form or fashion, and it could be that Rogers is dealing with side effects from the vaccine. McPherson notes that the injured list stint is not expected to be long.
MLBMLB

Tigers have turned a corner. Here's why

DETROIT -- Somewhere along the path to another top pick in next year’s MLB Draft and a potential run at an American League-record 119-loss season, the Tigers quietly started playing better baseball. New manager A.J. Hinch’s messages about competing, putting balls in play on offense and making plays on defense...
MLBPosted by
247Sports

MLB Hoosiers - Schwarber on fire after move to lead-off spot

We're well over two months into the Major League Baseball (MLB) season, making it an ideal time to take stock and catch Indiana Hoosier fans up on the seasons that former IU players have had this year. Keep in mind that last year the pandemic delay limited play to just...