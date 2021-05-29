Don’t look now, but Carlos Estévez may be turning a corner.

It’s been a rough few days weeks month for the St. Louis Cardinals. When they wrapped up their series opener against the Brewers on May 11th, their record was 22-14. They had opened up a 3 game lead on the rest of the division. The Cubs were under .500, 4.5 games back. The Cardinals were tied for the best record in baseball. Most was right with the world... and then all hell broke loose. Since then, Miles Mikolas’ return was instantly sidetracked. Jack Flaherty and Kwang-Hyun Kim went on the IL, with Flaherty’s injury likely to last months.