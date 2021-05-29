Cancel
MLB

Dodgers await return of Cody Bellinger vs. Giants

Cover picture for the articleOffensive help is on the way for the Los Angeles Dodgers, which is good news for Max Muncy, who has been carrying the team of late. The Dodgers are expecting the return of former MVP and Rookie of the Year Cody Bellinger for Saturday's home game against the San Francisco Giants. The roster move will give the Dodgers a lift after they fell to the Giants 8-5 on Friday, the first time in five games this season they lost to their National League West rival.

