The first of June is Tom Holland's birthday, and most of the Marvel fandom has been celebrating the Spider-Man star's born day. That fandom also happens to include Marvel superstar Mark Ruffalo, who took a moment to take to his Twitter and wish a happy birthday to his Infinity War and Endgame costar. In fact, Ruffalo offered his birthday wishes in the best way possible — by claiming Holland is the biggest spoiler in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.