There is no precedent for the challenge now facing the world. For over a million years carbon dioxide (CO2) hovered around 280 ppm in the atmosphere. Fossil fuel combustion has pushed CO2 to over 400 ppm, a level not seen on Earth for 20 million years. We’re already seeing the impacts of increased surface temperatures, with more droughts, flooding, heat waves, ice storms, fire storms and overall storm intensity. For example, Guatemala has seen their fourth major hurricane since November, causing deadly floods and landslides, contributing to the crisis at our border. We must drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions this decade to avoid the tropics becoming uninhabitable, and the rest of the planet desperately uncomfortable.