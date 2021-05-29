Cancel
J’s Breakfast to host “This is Gary – Victory Way Kickoff” on Memorial Day

By leslie
chicagocrusader.com
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoslyn Kelly, owner of J’s Breakfast Club, will officially announce the next stage of the development of the new restaurant location on Memorial Day. With the community in attendance, she will share details of the community engagement project titled “This is Gary – Victory Way,” which involves the transformation of the area of 26th and Broadway into a green space for residents and visitors to enjoy.

chicagocrusader.com
