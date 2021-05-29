Cancel
Manteca, CA

Memorial Weekend returning in 2022 to Woodward Park

By DENNIS WYATT
Manteca Bulletin
 16 days ago

Manteca's tribute to the fallen that was at one time the biggest event of its kind west of the Mississippi River is returning for Memorial Day weekend in 2022 after a four-year hiatus. The three-day event will include an unusual gathering of at least four war memorials — the traveling...

www.mantecabulletin.com
Manteca, CA
#War Memorials#Memorial Day Weekend#Mississippi River#War Veterans#Patriots#Navajo#Manteca High#Pastor Mike Dillman#French Camp Native#Contact Dennis Wyatt#Aerial Fireworks#Valor#Northern California#Key Volunteers#Korean War#Keynote Speakers#Displays
