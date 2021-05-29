Florida's Economy 'On a Really Positive Trajectory,' Critical Race Theory, and Taking on Big Tech
The fight intensifies over how race and history are taught in Florida schools. The state’s economy keeps improving. And squaring off with social media speech. Floridians collecting unemployment will see less money in one month. The state will drop out of the federal program that boosted weekly unemployment checks by $300. The payments could have continued through early September.wusfnews.wusf.usf.edu