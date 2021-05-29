Cancel
Florida State

Florida's Economy 'On a Really Positive Trajectory,' Critical Race Theory, and Taking on Big Tech

By WLRN 91.3 FM
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fight intensifies over how race and history are taught in Florida schools. The state’s economy keeps improving. And squaring off with social media speech. Floridians collecting unemployment will see less money in one month. The state will drop out of the federal program that boosted weekly unemployment checks by $300. The payments could have continued through early September.

Florida State
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Florida Bans ‘Critical Race Theory’ From its Classrooms

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s state Board of Education banned “critical race theory” from public school classrooms Thursday, adopting new rules it said would shield schoolchildren from curricula that could “distort historical events.”. Florida’s move was widely expected as a national debate intensifies about how race should be used as...
Minoritiesmidfloridanewspapers.com

Critical race theory – really?

Regarding the article in the June 5 publication of the Highlands News- Sun “Education board to wade into history debate” p. A5: I am enraged that our governor and education commissioner would even consider a policy like this! I will begin with the most disturbing statement of the whole article by Education Commissioner Corcoran: “You have to police teachers on a daily basis to ensure ideas like critical race theory (CRT) aren’t taught to students.” (Visions of Orwell’s “1984”)
Florida StateOrlando Sentinel

Central Florida 100: Cruising, critical race theory and LGBTQ+ rights

Our panel of 100 influential leaders discusses the most important issues affecting you. Dick Batchelor, president, Dick Batchelor Management Group. Last week: CRITICAL RACE THEORY: I’ve got a sobering question for Sean Hannity and his local minions who seem intoxicated by the most recent academic bar talk: What is the difference between critical race theory and its implications of being studied but not embraced, and the theory of rehearsed ignorance about the history of racial injustices? Especially when another such theory of denial has been so fully embraced by so many. “The truth needs no defense!” Both parties can drink to that.
Florida Staterebelnews.com

Black mom in Florida speaks out against Critical Race Theory

A Black mother in Florida has slammed Critical Race Theory during a speech to the Florida Board of Education, warning that the far-left ideology being taught in schools is racist and will destroy America if it is not stopped. Keisha King, a Duval County parent representing Moms for Liberty, praised...
EconomyWNEM

Teens have their pick of jobs thanks to a worker shortage

Teenage workers are in high demand this summer, especially at Main Street businesses. And that will come as a relief since working teens were hard hit by pandemic-related layoffs. In May of 2020, their national unemployment rate was just shy of 30%, according to federal jobs data. But by this...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Four states emerge as test case for cutting off jobless benefits

Alaska, Iowa, Mississippi and Missouri this week emerged as a collective test case for whether cutting off federal unemployment benefits will help push people back into the job market or contribute to a slowdown in the economic recovery. Governors in 26 states — all Republican except for Louisiana’s John Bel...
Hawaii StateUS News and World Report

Hawaii Detects Delta COVID-19 Variant After Resident Travels

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii on Monday said a vaccinated Oahu resident who traveled to Nevada last month has tested positive for the delta variant of COVID-19, a highly transmissible strain of the disease. The delta variant was first detected in India. Scientists in the United Kingdom, where it is now...
Economydnyuz.com

Power dynamic may have “tilted a bit” toward employees, economist says

Workers may be gaining more bargaining power over potential employers as businesses struggle to fill open positions, LinkedIn’s chief economist Karin Kimbrough said Monday. “We’ve seen a surge in employers looking to bring on new workers. At the same time, maybe the job seekers haven’t responded at the same pace. I don’t think there’s a shortage of workers, I think workers are still navigating a lot of the aftereffects of the shutdown,” Kimbrough told CBSN anchor Lana Zak during the special “Employment in America: A Shifting Workforce.”
POTUSNew York Post

American moms are taking a stand against Critical Race Theory: Devine

The sleeping giant of the American Mom has been awakened and is “filled with a terrible resolve,” as Japanese Adm. Isoroku Yamamoto once said of the United States after his country’s attack on Pearl Harbor. These mothers’ watershed moment is the hateful cult of “critical race theory” which is being...