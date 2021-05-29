Florida's Economy 'On a Really Positive Trajectory,' Critical Race Theory, and Taking on Big Tech

Our panel of 100 influential leaders discusses the most important issues affecting you. Dick Batchelor, president, Dick Batchelor Management Group. Last week: CRITICAL RACE THEORY: I’ve got a sobering question for Sean Hannity and his local minions who seem intoxicated by the most recent academic bar talk: What is the difference between critical race theory and its implications of being studied but not embraced, and the theory of rehearsed ignorance about the history of racial injustices? Especially when another such theory of denial has been so fully embraced by so many. “The truth needs no defense!” Both parties can drink to that.