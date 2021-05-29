Veterans reflect on Memorial Day:Jodi Irlbeck

Army veteran Jodi Irlbeck, 40, said Memorial Day means remembering and honoring all of the heroes that didn’t make it home. The Hinckley native, who now works in the Askov area, entered the military in her mid 20s and deployed to Iraq twice. She was a gunner, military police officer and drill sergeant over the years. As a military police officer she helped train Iraqi police as well as acted as protection for local officials, including the Prince of Jordan. Irlbeck was on her second tour to Iraq, and stationed with the 110 Military Police Company, 1st platoon, when her team was hit by rocket fire. A young soldier was injured near her and she helped him to safety until he could be transported to a hospital.