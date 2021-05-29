Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

A quarter-century has passed since Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan (briefly) died

By Alan Cross
ajournalofmusicalthings.com
 16 days ago

Back in the early 90s, Depeche Mode singer Dave Gahan was totally out of control. Heroin, mostly, but he’d apparently try just about anything. It got so bad that Primal Scream, who opened much of the 93-94 Devotional Tour, was scared straight by Dave and the rest of DM’s debauchery.

www.ajournalofmusicalthings.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Gahan
Person
Martin Gore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seizures#Into Darkness#The Darkness#Depeche Mode#Primal Scream#Dm#The Sunset Marquis Hotel#Oded#Bild#Nme#The Guardian#Ultimate Classic Rock#Incessant Partying#Run Ins#Consciousness#Heroin#Los Angeles#Paramedics#Alcohol#Drug Possession
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Violent CrimesThe Guardian

‘They had soul’: Anton Corbijn on 40 years shooting Depeche Mode

By his own cheerful admission, Anton Corbijn’s relationship with Depeche Mode did not get off to a flying start. It was 1981 and Corbijn was the NME’s new star photographer, having previously been lured to the UK from his native Netherlands by the sound of British post-punk, particularly Joy Division. His black and white portraits became iconic images of that band’s brief career, and Corbijn had gone on to take equally celebrated shots of everyone from Captain Beefheart to David Bowie.
Musicopenculture.com

An Illustrated History of Depeche Mode by Anton Corbijn

Last year, photographer Anton Corbijn released a new book, MOOD/MODE, showcasing work outside the boundaries of the rock photography world in which he’d made his name. But no matter whom he’s photographing, Corbijn brings a high seriousness to the endeavor that he explains as part of his religious upbringing in the book’s introduction. “My Protestant background always marked & influenced my portrait photography. Mankind. Humanity. Empathy,” he writes, were the ideals he absorbed as a child. Such beliefs “kept me from doing work that lacked a deeper purpose.”
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

AC/DC's ANGUS YOUNG Was 'Totally Enthralled' When He First Heard JIMI HENDRIX's 'Purple Haze'

In a recent interview with Germany's Guitar magazine, AC/DC guitarist Angus Young spoke about his early musical influences. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I could play guitar a little bit, but I really got focused on it around the years when I was about 12 into my teenage years, I started to focus more on it. And around when I was about 13 [or] 14, that's when Jimi Hendrix appeared on the horizon. And when I first heard the song 'Purple Haze', I was totally enthralled: 'How's he doing that?' I was just so impressed with it. Plus, Malcolm, my brother, there was a few shows we had also seen. We had gone, the two of us together, and we had seen people like the band THE YARDBIRDS; they had come to Australia. And at the time, the lineup had just changed. I think they originally used to have Jeff Beck. But then, later on, when we saw them, they didn't have Jeff Beck; they had Jimmy Page on guitar. So that was good, because at that time, that kind of sound, especially for guitar, it jumped out at you, the sound of it. So that was really good. But then when along came Hendrix, you kind of went, 'Woah! This is another level on guitar.' So I was very much a fan of that."
CelebritiesPosted by
Mega 99.3

14 of Classic Rock’s Biggest Birthday Parties

There’s a reason people want to “party like a rock star.”. Since the genre’s arrival, rock has been intrinsically linked with having a good time. Decadence, dancing, wild antics, drinking, drugs, sex - all of these things come to mind when one imagines a rock-star party. Of course, rockers are...
Celebritiesthebrag.com

Scientific Proof Freddie Mercury Was The Greatest Rock Singer Of All Time

Late great Queen frontman Freddie Mercury has become the internet’s symbol for what a certain faction of militant music lovers like to call ‘real music’. You’ve no doubt seen memes offering to trade God Mercury in return for Justin Bieber or comparing the lyrics of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ to a supposedly lesser song by Ke$ha or Beyonce.
Celebrities963kklz.com

Elton John Recalls the Drag Names He Gave to Rod Stewart, Freddie Mercury & More

Elton John recalls the drag names he bestowed upon some of his most famous friends including Rod Stewart, Freddie Mercury and John Lennon. Sir Elton delves into this topic in The Queer Bible, a new book due out June 15 made up of a number of essays from various queer celebrities including Tan France, Gus Kenworthy, Paris Lees, Russell Tovey and Munroe Bergdorf.
Musicdebatepost.com

Use your illusion I y II (1991), de Guns N’ Roses

“AXL himself declared that he listened to those two volumes and it was like hearing the sound of the band dying”. Fernando Ballesteros accompanies us until 1991 to learn about the two works that Guns N ‘Roses released that year: two complementary albums with which they tried to revalidate the success of their debut, Appetite for destruction.
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

Top Electronic Dance Music Songs

What are the top electronic dance music songs of all time? This is a question many people pose over again. Well, the short answer is, any song will do as long as it’s played on a radio or listened to on vinyl. The real question that you need to ask yourself though is what made that song so great to begin with. That is what will make your version of it great as well. In this article, I’m going to list a few of my favorite songs that helped me and many others turn out a winner.
Musicsleazeroxx.com

Ellefson singer Thom Hazaert announces his retirement

Ellefson singer Thom Hazaert announces his retirement. Ellefson lead vocalist Thom Hazaert and former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson‘s seemingly right hand man in many ventures has announced his retirement. Sleaze Roxx does not know whether the recent negative publicity surrounding David Ellefson has had an impact on Hazaert‘s decision. Hazaert has also announced via his Facebook page that he intends on opening a retail store presumably called Totally Awesome Vintage in the fall.
Musicdebatepost.com

The best songs of Green Day

Green Day They have been a benchmark for the freshest Californian punk-rock since the mid-80s. Almost 35 years releasing unbeatable records and songs that make it crazy to try to elaborate a Top-10 of songs by the trio formed by Tré Cool, Mike Dirnt y Billie Joe Armstrong. The essential...
Musicillinoisentertainer.com

Stage Buzz: Livestream Buzz – June 17-21 • Nile Rodgers, Pearl Jam, Sheryl Crow, Final “Slay at Home” Fest and more

Spotify’s streaming series presents a live set from Leon Bridges this Thursday, June 17 at various times, including 7 PM. Get tickets and see all available times here. After you’re done getting great deals, check out Amazon Prime Day’s show with performances from Billie Eilish, H.E.R., and Kid Cudi on Thursday, June 17. Watch it on Prime Video.
Musicjazztimes.com

Dave Holland: Another Land (Edition)

Considering all of Dave Holland’s spectacular work over the past five-plus decades—from the bassist’s tenure with Miles Davis through his numerous leader and collaborator releases for ECM, and on and on—sometimes he sounds most at home fronting an unfussy small group that’s in it just for the fun of it. This is one of those times: Holland has been calling on guitarist Kevin Eubanks for the occasional workout since the early ’90s, and it’s a natural fit. Drummer Obed Calvaire hasn’t been around nearly as long as the others but makes anyone sound better. They first performed live together around five years ago; Another Land is their debut recording as a trio.
Musicreadersdigest.co.uk

The East End club that hosted Jimi Hendrix

Open for just a year in the '60s, the Upper Cut club had many greats perform on its stage—and it's where Jimi Hendrix wrote "Purple Haze" Tucked away in the rough streets of what was then the far east end of London stood a nightclub that attracted some of the biggest musicians in the world such as Nina Simone, and Jimi Hendrix. The Upper Cut Club opened its doors for just 12 months between 1966 and 1967.
MusicPosted by
US 103.1

The Story Behind Eddie Van Halen’s Favorite Mammoth WVH Song

From the earliest moments when Wolfgang Van Halen began working on his solo album, Eddie Van Halen was intimately involved -- as a music fan -- eventually identifying “Think it Over” as one of his favorite songs. Calling it a “straight up pop song” during a conversation with Rolling Stone,...
Long Beach, CAclassicsdujour.com

CDJ Today: June 14 in Classic Rock

June 14, 1986 – One fan dies at an Ozzy Osbourne/Metallica show at the Long Beach Arena after falling from a balcony. Long Beach Police say the man “fell over backwards because he was probably overdosing, hit his head, broke his neck and died.” Three others also jumped from the balcony and sustained life-threatening injuries.
Musicalbumism.com

3rd Bass’ Second & Final Studio Album ‘Derelicts of Dialect’ Turns 30 | Anniversary Retrospective

Happy 30th Anniversary to 3rd Bass’ second & final studio album Derelicts of Dialect, originally released June 18, 1991. 3rd Bass’ Derelicts of Dialect is one of hip-hop’s most underappreciated sophomore releases. Released 30 years ago, it showcased the group’s continuing maturation and artistic growth. It’s a personal favorite and one of the best albums released during the early 1990s era.
Lifestylesonicperspectives.com

Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp Returns This Fall with In-Person Camps

Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp is excited to announce the return of live in-person camps this fall, returning to where it all started 25 years ago, in South Florida! The first camp will take place on November 11-14, 2021 at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, FL. The Rock Star counselors include Dave Mustaine of Megadeth, Steve Morse from Deep Purple, and Richie Faulkner of Judas Priest, among others. The second camp is scheduled on December 2-5 and features Tico Torres from Bon Jovi, Aerosmith’s Joe Perry, Vernon Reid from Living Colour and many others are set to join in the fun with the rock campers, teaching as well as joining in for the final night jam at the Hard Rock. A complete listing of all Camps and counselors is available now at this location.