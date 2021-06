Twitter has lost its Intermediary status after it failed to comply with recently revised Information Technology regulations by the Indian government. Twitter failed to appoint a full-time officer in charge of compliance in India, its country managing director will be criminally liable for inflammatory or hateful remarks on the platform. The first case in which Twitter can face charges for third party content was filed on Tuesday in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh in connection with an alleged assault on an elderly Muslim man on June 5.