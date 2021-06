New Hampshire Audubon staff are mourning the loss of Snappy, our beloved male Snapping Turtle. We lost Snappy following an irreversible and rapid decline in his health. For the past 11 years, Snappy had been a star of the Massabesic Audubon Center, greeting visitors as soon as they walk into the Animal Room. His docile, but curious demeanor helped him forge connections with the public as they learned more about snapping turtle behavior and physiology.