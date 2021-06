The Biden administration continues to prioritize reconciliation with Iran. On Thursday, for example, the U.S. Treasury Department lifted sanctions on more than a dozen former officials involved in the National Iranian Oil Company, an entity that has repeatedly helped to fund the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and its proxies. President Joe Biden’s efforts appear to repeat the logic of the Obama administration in believing that it could privilege the reformist faction within the Islamic Republic by demonstrating that a more moderate, compromising approach could bring Iran financial reward.