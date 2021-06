Quick takeaway: When contending that a parent’s lawsuit concerns FAPE and therefore requires that she first complete the administrative hearing process under the IDEA, attorneys for districts should pay close attention to the language in the complaint. Although not dispositive, any IDEA terminology used in the complaint, or citations to the IDEA can help show the essence of the complaint concerns FAPE. Both those factors played a role here, where the parent’s ADA complaint mentioned violations of FAPE requirements and child find and referenced the IDEA’s child find provisions.