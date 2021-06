IMPERIAL COUNTY — The old saying has proven true as water is still being fought over in the West. The Abatti v. IID case was once thought dead on arrival at the United States Supreme Court. Michael Abatti appealed to the highest court in the land to take another look at the Fourth Court of Appeals ruling against him. The Appellate Court had sided with the Imperial Irrigation District’s argument that it has exclusive water rights, except for one clause, judging the water flowing to the Imperial Valley belonged to the District and not to the landowner. The court did confirm the landowner had a right of water service.