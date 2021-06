Whether it is helping open a first savings account or buy a first car, UMe is always there for its members during all of life’s milestone moments. The college experience is also one of those milestones, and the expenses that go along with that can weigh heavily on a student’s mind. That is why the credit union created the UMe Super Awesome Scholarship – to help two deserving students in Burbank achieve their big college dreams, with an award of $2,500 each.