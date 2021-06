ATLANTA — Let’s get this out of the way: The Washington Nationals didn’t hit much Thursday, didn’t plate a run until the ninth inning and lost to the Atlanta Braves, 5-1, to split a four-game series at Truist Park. Of their four hits, three singles and a double, the second could have been called an error by the official scorer. They were shut down by a mix of Tucker Davidson, who made his third career start, and relievers Josh Tomlin, Sean Newcomb and Will Smith. The offense finished with 10 strikeouts.