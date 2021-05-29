Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Russia approves Air France, Lufthansa routes avoiding Belarus

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OtvHq_0aFTFGQq00

PARIS/BERLIN (Reuters) - Air France and Lufthansa have received approval from Russia for flight routes to the country that avoid Belarusian airspace, the airlines said on Saturday.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has advised domestic and foreign airlines to avoid Belarusian air space following the May 23 forced landing in Minsk of a Ryanair jet en route to Lithuania from Greece, and the arrest of a dissident journalist on board.

Air France said its new flight path to Moscow started on Saturday and had been authorised for this weekend.

“We ... are awaiting a green light from Russian authorities for our flights after this weekend,” a spokesman said.

Air France, part of the Air France-KLM group, operates one or two flights a day between Paris and Moscow.

A spokeswoman for Lufthansa, Germany’s biggest airline, said it had been given approval for the new routes on its flights from Frankfurt to Moscow and St Petersburg for the foreseeable future.

Lufthansa currently operates seven return flights from Frankfurt to Moscow and three return flights from Frankfurt to St Petersburg per week.

(Lufthansa corrects number of weekly Moscow flights to seven from four in last paragraph.)

Reuters

Reuters

132K+
Followers
158K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air France Klm#Lufthansa Group#Easa#Air France Klm#Flight Routes#Belarusian Air Space#Weekly Moscow Flights#Moscow#Belarusian Airspace#Airline#Russian Authorities#Paris#Minsk#St Petersburg#Frankfurt#Paris
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Ryanair
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Place
Europe
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Greece
Country
Germany
Related
Europeinvesting.com

Brexit tensions are a test for Europe, says French minister Beaune

PARIS (Reuters) - French European Affairs junior minister Clement Beaune said on Monday (NASDAQ:MNDY) that current tensions over Brexit between Britain and the European Union were "a test" for Europe. "I am telling the British people, (Brexit) commitments must be respected...If it is not the case, retaliatory measures could be...
POTUSUS News and World Report

At NATO, Lithuania Says Russia Trying to 'Swallow' Belarus

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Lithuania told a summit of NATO leaders on Monday that Russia was trying to "swallow" Belarus and that the Western military alliance needed to be united in deterring Moscow. "Belarus is losing the last elements of the independence, and those trends are very dangerous," Lithuanian President Gitanas...
Worldfroggyweb.com

Budget airlines scoop up Italy routes as Alitalia relaunch stalls

MILAN (Reuters) – As the launch of a successor to Alitalia drags on, budget carriers Ryanair and Wizz are bulking up on Italy’s domestic routes, grabbing market share from the new carrier before it even takes flight. Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA) is the name of the new state-owned airline independent...
routesonline.com

Air France to fly 65% of pre-COVID capacity this summer

The flag-carrier will operate 81 seasonal routes this summer. Air France plans a relatively robust summer schedule, saying it will operate to nearly 200 airports worldwide, including 110 destinations in France, Europe and north Africa. In July and August, Air France plans to operate 65% of its 2019 capacity. The...
maritime-executive.com

EU Continues to Delay Antitrust Approval of Korean Shipbuilder Merger

The South Korean news agency Yonhap is reporting that the EU’s antitrust review of the proposed merger of Hyundai Heavy Industries and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering continues to be on hold after more than a year of delays and 18 months since the EU said the proposed transaction required an in-depth investigation. The news of the continued delays comes as the companies face their latest deadline by the end of June to complete the merger.
kalkinemedia.com

UK Aviation Stocks in Focus as 2020 Marks Sharp Decline in Passenger Travelled

In 2020, there was an annual decline of a huge 75 per cent in the number of passengers travelling through UK airports to 74 million. Over 2 million passengers walked through the security checkpoints of US airport on Friday, 11 June. Airline bookings saw an uptick since February within the...
simpleflying.com

Cypriot Airline TUS Is Back With A New Hybrid Operating Model

TUS Airways is coming back, and it has a new direction. Having struggled amid fierce competition in the past, the airline will launch with a hybrid operating model, flying both low-cost and full-service operations as routes and demand dictate. The relaunch is being supported by funding from El Al stakeholder Global Knafaim.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Reuters

Belgian agri-tech firm Biotalys plans listing in Brussels

BRUSSELS, June 15 (Reuters) - Belgian agri-tech company Biotalys announced on Tuesday plans to list on Euronext Brussels in the coming weeks, hoping to entice investors with its biological alternatives to chemical pesticides. The company, founded in 2013, is a spin-off from the Flanders Institute for Biotechnology and the agricultural...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

After 17 years, truce nears in U.S.-Europe jet subsidy war

The United States and Europe are expected to announce a five-year suspension of tariffs in their 17-year-old dispute over aircraft subsidies on Tuesday, allowing them to focus on the threat posed by China's nascent commercial aircraft industry, people familiar with the matter said. A deal to pause the world's largest...
airwaysmag.com

Stobart Air Routes Taken up by IAG Carriers

MIAMI – Following Stobart Air’s (RE) sudden stop of operations and ultimate liquidation, IAG carriers British Airways (BA) and Aer Lingus (EI) have stepped in to provide temporary emergency services on the routes served by RE. Stobart Ai blamed the COVID-19 crisis as the reason for its demise and its...
IndustryAviation Week

Air France Boosts Summer Capacity, Routes As Restrictions Ease

PARIS—Air France plans to operate around 65% of its 2019 capacity in July and August, up from 40% in May. To facilitate the ramp-up, the flag-carrier will bring back 10 medium-haul and 12 long-haul aircraft from storage, making for a total of 181 aircraft in operation over the summer season. Air...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Irish regional airline Stobart Air ceases trading

DUBLIN, June 12 (Reuters) - Irish airline Stobart Air, which provided regional services in Ireland and Britain under the Aer Lingus Regional brand, has ceased trading and is in the process of appointing a liquidator, its owner said on Saturday. Aer Lingus said in a statement that all Aer Lingus...
Industryworldairlinenews.com

Air France to serve close to 200 destinations this summer

In line with the gradual reopening of French borders and the lifting of certain travel restrictions, Air France teams at the airport and on board are fully mobilized to help customers reunite with their loved ones or reach their holiday destinations. This summer, Air France plans to serve close to...
Lifestyleairlinegeeks.com

Vietjet to Trial IATA Travel Pass for International Flights

Having just restarted international flights that connected Vietnam with major hubs, such as Bangkok, Seoul, Tokyo and Taipei, Vietjet is now looking to adapt towards innovative solutions to bring the best experiences to its passengers. This includes passengers’ safety, which is why Vietjet has announced on Thursday that it would be participating in trailing the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Travel Pass, the mobile application to help manage digital health credentials.
dallassun.com

IATA welcomes measures by Spain, France to open air travel

Geneva [Switzerland], June 12 (ANI): The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has welcomed relaxation of COVID-19 border measures for vaccinated passengers and the broader use of affordable antigen testing adopted by Spain and France this week. This is tempered by ongoing disappointment at the failure to implement harmonised measures across...
Worldsimpleflying.com

A Brief History Of Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport

When it comes to European hubs, different ones come to mind for different alliances. Frankfurt is key to Star Alliance thanks to German flag carrier Lufthansa’s extensive presence there. Meanwhile, oneworld is best represented by British Airways and Iberia at London Heathrow and Madrid Barajas respectively. As for SkyTeam, Paris CDG and Amsterdam Schipol stand out through Air France and KLM. Let’s look at the history of the latter of these airports.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Passengers stranded as Aer Lingus regional carrier Stobart Air enters liquidation

Almost 500 staff have lost their jobs and thousands of passengers face uncertainty after a regional airline closed down. Stobart Air, based in Dublin, has ceased all operations from today and is appointing a liquidator.The airline provided a busy network of flights badged as Aer Lingus Regional.Travellers booked on a dozen flights to and from Belfast City airport have been grounded. Services linking the Northern Ireland airport with Birmingham, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Exeter, Leeds Bradford and Manchester are all cancelled.Links from Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester and Newquay to Dublin have also been cancelled, as well as Irish domestic routes from the capital...