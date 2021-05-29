Cancel
California State

California Congresswoman reveals she sleeps with gun by her bed after death threats

By Cristy Fajardo, KJ Hiramoto
fox35orlando.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ongoing war against internet trolls has left a Pomona Congresswoman fearing for her safety. "I never thought it would get to this point but I have to protect myself in my home," said Rep. Norma Torres. This comes as Torres revealed to the Los Angeles Times earlier in the...

www.fox35orlando.com
