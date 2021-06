On Monday, 21st June, 2021 OxTS launched the latest version of their LiDAR Georeferencing software – OxTS Georeferencer 1.4. OxTS Georeferencer fuses position, navigation and timing (PNT) data from an OxTS INS with raw LiDAR data to output highly accurate 3D pointclouds. Furthermore, the software uniquely makes use of navigation diagnostic data that provides surveyors with LiDAR point error estimation. This error estimation allows surveyors to focus their analysis on viewing parts of their survey based on estimated errors in points. This helps users to understand if there are any parts of a survey that need to be looked at again.