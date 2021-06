Ghouliana returns with another entry in the best-selling The Beauty of Horror franchise featuring 78 pieces of original card art that invites you to color the destiny that you divine! Packed with the same meticulously crafted details, and devilishly dark humor as the books, The Beauty of Horror Tarot sets are another perfectly hair-raising addition for any horror fan's collection. Looking to give your future the personal touch with your choice of colors? Then sharpen your pencils and flex your fingers, because Color Your Destiny is for you! Intended to fit alongside The Beauty of Horror collection, Color Your Destiny is packed full with 22 major and 56 minor arcana cards illustrated by The Beauty of Horror mastermind Alan Robert. All cards in this set come uncoated and oversized. These larger uncoated cards are perfect for coloring. Cards measure 80 x 150mm. Each Color Your Destiny card set comes packaged inside a collectable keepsake book with ribbon lift, ready to add to any discerning tarot card collection.