City budget series: Parks and Rec explains budget dip, department needs

Editor’s note: This story is the seventh and last in a series of budget-focused stories The Transcript has shared over recent weeks as the city gets closer to its budget deadline. Each story delves into specific city departments’ budget requests, functions and biggest needs.

This week, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department answered The Transcript’s questions, from why its budget has decreased this year, to what its most critical needs are for its area of local government operations.

Staff begins work on the proposed budget in September, and through meetings with fellow members of city hall and the Norman City Council, prioritizes each department’s needs.

In The Transcript’s reporting, a dividing line emerged between departments who find a wide array of grants to supplement their budgets, like public safety and parks and recreation, and departments like the city clerk and municipal court that do not have that luxury.

Parks and Recreation receives some grant funds and special sales tax funds.

Fellow staff refer to this department as the “fun job” during council meetings, as Parks and Rec organizes and hosts festivals and other events while maintaining equipment for children and adults.

Q. How much has your department requested this year, and how much more or less do you seek than the previous fiscal year?

The Parks and Recreation Department operating budget is funded through the City’s General Fund. The approved budget for FYE 2021 is $5,796,182 and the budget for FYE 2022 is $4,740,951.

Westwood Fund — Special Revenue Funds (029) — FYE21 $2,293,896 to FYE22 $1,878,388

Q. What is the reason for the budget amount you seek? What are the most critical needs and largest expenditures in your department this fiscal year? What about the next five years?

The reason for the budget amount being requested is to cover the multiple expenses incurred by 12 different cost center divisions within the Parks Department.

The most critical need is for additional maintenance workers for the Park Maintenance Division in order to be able to maintain the new Ruby Grant Park and other new neighborhood parks, as well as any additional equipment needed in order to do so.

The biggest expense will be the contract mowing needed to maintain areas of the City of Norman that the Park Maintenance division is unable to accomplish due to not enough manpower or lawn equipment. As the City of Norman grows, so too will this need for additional contract mowing.

Q. How much of your budget, on average, ends up being supplemented through grants?

This varies year to year depending on what grants are available and what the Parks Department is awarded. There is no set amount. If the department is awarded any grants, they will be in addition to the current budget.

Q. How much of that will account for your budget and is that up or down from the previous year?

The Parks and Recreation Department receives Special Revenue Funds for the Westwood Park Fund — (029) FYE21 $2,293,896 to FYE22 $1,878,388. The amount is down from the previous year.

The Parks and Recreation department also receives about 25% of the Room Tax Revenue to be used for capital improvements in the park system. This amount is also down due to COVID-19.

Q. What steps does your department take besides grants to reap savings in ongoing or completed projects?

The Parks and Recreation Department manages some of the projects in-house. The Parks Department solicits private funding to assist with some special events and projects.

Q. What is something about your department and the city budget that you wish the public knew?The Parks and Recreation Department manages an extensive system which consists of over 65 parks, five recreation centers and four special use/cultural facilities.

We are proud of the fact that we can maintain all of this with staffing levels that are below what would normally be seen in a system this large.