Water authority member concerned about exterior of $6 million tanks

Six years after construction was completed, the $6 million Highland Avenue water tanks, each capable of storing 2.5 million gallons of water, are not exactly looking like a million bucks.

“That’s getting pretty bad up there,” board member Mark Gildea said during the most recent Meadville Area Water Authority meeting. “I drive by all the time and it’s getting to the point where it doesn’t reflect very well on the water authority.”

The source of Gildea’s concern was staining on the decorative stucco exteriors of water tanks that has left dark vertical streaks ringing both structures like zebra stripes. The staining, which is also evident on the tops of the tanks and to a lesser extent on the brick sections of the exterior, has grown progressively worse in recent years even as MAWA has taken steps to address it.

In fact, the stains have been a focus of the authority’s attention for more than half the time the tanks have been in service. The tanks, which came with an expected service life of 100 years, are located next to H.P. Way Park near the intersection of Highland Avenue and Limber Road.

Less than three years after the tanks were brought into service, the staining was enough of a concern that the authority board voted unanimously to spend $8,500 to have the stained exterior of the tanks cleaned.

Within a few months, however, the stains were once again becoming evident, consulting engineer Tom Thompson later told the board and by mid-2019 growing frustration among board members was also becoming evident.

“Now the problem’s back again,” Mark Gildea said a year after the tanks had been cleaned. Later the same summer, he said, “It’s much worse than it was even last year. … It doesn’t look good and it doesn’t really reflect well on our water system.”

The problem can be traced to the pollen from nearby trees, which collects on the tanks, attracts dirt and combines with moisture, Thompson and Project Manager Bob Harrington explained then. Pressure washing the tanks every year would be both costly and damaging to the exterior surface, they said.

Last year, sample patches of several types of coatings were applied to the exterior of the tanks as a preliminary field test to see which, if any, hold up well under the elements. At the authority’s May 19 meeting, Thompson said the results of the test are not yet in.

“We’re still waiting for the bulk of the pollen season to hit to see if we see any differences in the various coatings that we’ve applied,” Thompson said. “So far, it doesn’t seem to be that much of a difference, so hopefully in the next month or so with some rain and again with the pollen season being over we’ll start to see if there is something that shows up that’s leaning one way or the other.”

Gildea urged Thompson to expedite a decision on how to respond to the unsightly stains.

“We paid a lot of money for the aesthetics for those tanks,” Gildea said, citing a variety of less expensive design options that were rejected when the stucco was selected. “It really does not look good. I’m sure the neighbors aren’t happy about it, and I think we need to start … trying to get something done with it.”

