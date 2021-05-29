Cancel
Celebrities

Jay-Z Tells LeBron James About The Rapper That Made Him Nervous [VIDEO]

By J. Bachelor
97.9 The Beat
97.9 The Beat
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Even the greats get shook. During a recent sit-down on The Shop with LeBron James, Jay-Z recalls going on stage immediately after an artist who, at that time, had the world under his spell. || RELATED: Jay-Z Admits He Used To Forget His Lyrics [Video] ||. || RELATED: Urban One...

thebeatdfw.com
97.9 The Beat

97.9 The Beat

Dallas, TX
ABOUT

97.9 The Beat is the Hottest Hip Hop Station in the D-F-W area! Home Of The Morning Hustle Featuring HeadKrack, Angie Ange, On-Air Jordan, Lore'l & Billy Sorrells

 https://thebeatdfw.com/
Jay Z
Lebron James
Cathy Hughes
