There’s something very comforting about queer historical fiction. That might seem counterintuitive, considering how homophobia, sexism, racism, and a lot of other -isms often increase the farther back in time we go, but on the other hand, the reminder that LGBTQ people have always existed and found ways to live within their circumstances is an uplifting one. Reading about other people like us who have struggled and even thrived throughout time can help us feel less alone. There’s comfort in that. Find out for yourself with some of the best queer historical fiction there is out there, from highwaymen and Pinkertons to Hollywood starlets.